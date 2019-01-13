TJ Dillashaw Interested In Featherweight Fight With Max Holloway

Superfights seem to be the trend in the UFC as of late. A rather interesting one has just been floated out. UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw is attempting to make history next week (Saturday, January 19, 2019). He’ll face Henry Cejudo for the UFC flyweight championship in the main event of UFC on ESPN+ 1. Should he win, he’ll be the fourth-ever “Champ Champ” in UFC history.

However, it looks like Dillashaw has aspirations to be a UFC triple champion. Should he emerge victorious against Cejudo, Dillashaw appears to have 145-pound champ Max Holloway in his crosshairs. During a recent Instagram live video, Dillashaw teased a featherweight jump, and possibly challenging Holloway for the featherweight throne (via MMA Junkie):

“Everyone wants me to go to featherweight and fight Max,” Dillashaw said. “I would love to. But look, one step at a time. Let’s run through Cejudo first then Max can be next. [I can] be the first one to ever go for three belts.”

Dillashaw’s coach, Duane Ludwig, told MMA Junkie that moving up in weight would be more of a challenge for Dillashaw. He could get a bit slower, but in turn would get more power in his strikes:

“I think that would be more of a challenge to go up in weight than it has been to go down in weight,” Ludwig said. “T.J. is not a big bantamweight anyway. Going up in weight, that’s when we’ll see more change.

“I assume he would become possibly a little slower, but have more power. But we’ll see what ends up happening if that’s the journey for us. Right now we’re focused on the task at hand.”

What do you think about Dillashaw saying he’d be interested in fighting Holloway at 145 pounds?