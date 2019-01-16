TJ Dillashaw Says Henry Cejudo Isn’t A Dangerous Fighter

By
Jon Fuentes
-
0
T.J. Dillashaw feels
Image Credit: TMZ Sports

TJ Dillashaw doesn’t seem too worried about what Henry Cejudo brings to the table. Dillashaw, the current UFC bantamweight champion, will be dropping down to challenge Cejudo for the 125-pound throne. They will main event the UFC’s first-ever event on an ESPN platform. UFC on ESPN+ 1 goes down from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York this weekend (Sat. January 19, 2019).

The 135-pound champ is attempting to become the fourth-ever “Champ Champ” in UFC history. He’ll be facing Cejudo, who is coming hot off a victory over Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson. Cejudo handed Johnson the first defeat of his career at 125 pounds. As for Dillashaw, he is also on a hot streak. He knocked out former training partner-turned-rival Cody Garbrandt in back-to-back fights.

With no shortage of confidence, Dillashaw will now attempt history. Speaking at media day this week in Los Angeles, Dillashaw admitted that he doesn’t see “The Messanger” as a “dangerous fighter” (via MMA Fighting):

“He’s gotten a lot better,” Dillashaw said. “I was impressed with his growth. But he’s not like a dangerous fighter, he’s a little more of a boring fighter. But he’s smart, right? I think that’s where I’m going to pick him apart is that I’m going to be able to put it all together.”

What do you think about Dillashaw saying Cejudo isn’t a “dangerous fighter”?

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR