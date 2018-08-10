Dillashaw to Cejudo: “I Think I Walk Right Through You”

Immediately following his monumental victory over Demetrous Johnson at UFC 227 last Saturday to become the new flyweight champion, Henry Cejudo instantly knew who he wanted his first opponent as champion to be. Henry Cejudo challenged T.J. Dillashaw in the event’s post-fight press conference.

“I’m already an Olympic champion,” Cejudo said at the press conference. “I’m a UFC champ, and I’m asking to be a triple champ. Forget about the champ-champ, allow me to go to 135 pounds and face T.J. Dillashaw. If he wants to come down, OK, but I’d rather go up.”

Speaking with Brendan Schaub on “Below the Belt,” Dillashaw responded to Cejudo directly:

“I’m up for the challenge,” Dillashaw began.

“I think I walk right through you.”

“I think it’d be great. The thing is, too, if you want to fight me, I’m coming for you.”

Not unlike Cejudo and so many other talents in the McGregor era, Dillashaw wants to become a champ-champ as well.

“That’s the best financial advice to do. I got two belts. Two-division champ. It’s the thing to do now.”

If the fight were to be booked for 125, the bantamweight champion is confident that he could make the weight:

“Absolutely. I can make it easy. I got down the day of weigh-ins to 133. I weighed 133 the day of weigh-ins, and I was like, ‘Oh shit, I might as well drink a couple more pounds’. I made weight easy, super easy.”

Other names that have been floated around for Dillashaw’s next match are Dominick Cruz, Marlon Moraes, and Raphael Assuncao.

If Henry Cejudo vs. T.J. Dillashaw takes place, would you rather see it at 125 or 135?