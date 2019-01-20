T.J. Dillashaw Says Henry Cejudo Didn’t Win At UFC On ESPN+ 1

T.J. Dillashaw isn’t willing to accept defeat at the hands of Henry Cejudo.

In the main event of UFC on ESPN+ 1, bantamweight champion Dillashaw moved down in weight to challenge flyweight kingpin Cejudo. The 125-pound title holder, who was an underdog, won the fight via TKO in just 32 seconds. Dillashaw immediately protested the stoppage.

Dillashaw Rants About UFC On ESPN+ 1 Stoppage

During the UFC on ESPN+ 1 post-fight press conference, Dillashaw made it clear that he’s not happy with the result:

“It sucks man, sucks to have it stolen from you. I worked my butt off so much better than that. It’d be nice to actually get the chance to show it. It’s a title fight, it’s a champ vs. champ fight and you’re gonna stop the fight like that? I’m in on a single leg. He says, ‘hey show me something,’ I said ‘I’m okay.’ I’m on a single leg in a scramble, he stops punching he’s defending a single leg and you’re gonna stop the fight? It’s just ridiculous man. It’s pretty pathetic that I have more knowledge than that ref. If I’m gonna lose, I want to lose. Look, congratulations Henry Cejudo. Awesome, great job man but you did not win. You did not win this fight. I am happy to accept defeat, but I did not lose.”

Kevin McDonald was the referee for the fight. Dillashaw said he’d certainly be opposed if McDonald’s name was brought up again to officiate one of his fights in the future.

Do you think T.J. Dillashaw is being a sore loser, or does he have a point?