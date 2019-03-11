Dillon Danis Says He’s Fighting Max Humphreys At Bellator 221

Dillon Danis says he’s got a date and an opponent for his mixed martial arts return.

Danis was awaiting his suspension from the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) for his role in the post-UFC 229 main event brawl. He ended up being hit with a seven-month suspension retroactive to Oct. 6. That means he can return in May and that’s exactly what he’ll do.

Dillon Danis Claims His Return Fight Is Set

Danis appeared on ESPN’s Ariel Helwani MMA Show. During his appearance, the SBG Ireland standout said he’s got a bout with Max Humphreys scheduled for Bellator 221 on May 11 (via Chamatkar Sandhu):

Dillon Danis tells @arielhelwani he's fighting Max Humphreys (3-2) on May 11th. That's the same card as MVP vs. Douglas Lima, Michael Chandler vs. Patrício Freire, A. J. McKee vs. Pat Curran and Jake Hager vs. T.J Jones. Fun card in Chicago. #Bellator221 — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) March 11, 2019

Bellator 221 will take place inside the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. A champion vs. champion bout between lightweight title holder Michael Chandler and featherweight champion Patricio Freire is expected to headline the card. Chandler’s title will be on the line. Plus, Douglas Lima will clash with Michael Page in a second-round Bellator Welterweight World Grand Prix bout. The card will also feature A.J. McKee vs. Pat Curran and Jake Hager vs. T.J. Jones.

