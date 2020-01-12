Dillon Danis Can’t Corner Conor McGregor At UFC 246 Unless He Pays Fine

Dillon Danis will not be in Conor McGregor’s corner at UFC 246 unless he pays a fine.

On Jan. 18, McGregor will clash with Donald Cerrone. The welterweight tilt is set to headline UFC 246. McGregor vs. “Cowboy” will be held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Danis Won’t Corner McGregor Unless He Antes Up

Yahoo! Sports’ Kevin Iole was told by NSAC executive director, Bob Bennett, that Danis still hasn’t paid a $7,500 fine for his role in the UFC 229 brawl back in Oct. 2018. Unless he pays the fine, he won’t be able to work as McGregor’s cornerman.

According to Bob Bennett, @dillondanis owes state of Nevada, NOT the athletic commission, $7,500 from his punishment in the #McGregorKhabib brawl at #UFC229. He will not be allowed to work @TheNotoriousMMA's corner at #UFC246 until he pays the fine. — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) January 10, 2020

Keep it locked on MMA News for all the fight week goodness ahead of UFC 246. Here’s a look at the final card.

Main Card (PPV)

Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone

Holly Holm vs. Raquel Pennington

Aleksei Oleinik vs. Maurice Greene

Claudia Gadelha vs. Alexa Grasso

Anthony Pettis vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira

Prelims (ESPN)

Roxanne Modafferi vs. Maycee Barber

Andre Fili vs. Sodiq Yusuff

Drew Dober vs. Nasrat Haqparast

Chas Skelly vs. Grant Dawson

Prelims (ESPN+)

Aleksa Camur vs. Justin Ledet

Tim Elliott vs. Askar Askarov

Brian Kelleher vs. Ode Osbourne

Sabina Mazo vs. JJ Aldrich