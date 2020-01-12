Dillon Danis Can’t Corner Conor McGregor At UFC 246 Unless He Pays Fine

Dillon Danis will not be in Conor McGregor’s corner at UFC 246 unless he pays a fine.
On Jan. 18, McGregor will clash with Donald Cerrone. The welterweight tilt is set to headline UFC 246. McGregor vs. “Cowboy” will be held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Danis Won’t Corner McGregor Unless He Antes Up
Yahoo! Sports’ Kevin Iole was told by NSAC executive director, Bob Bennett, that Danis still hasn’t paid a $7,500 fine for his role in the UFC 229 brawl back in Oct. 2018. Unless he pays the fine, he won’t be able to work as McGregor’s cornerman.
“According to Bob Bennett, @dillondanis owes state of Nevada, NOT the athletic commission, $7,500 from his punishment in the #McGregorKhabib brawl at #UFC229. He will not be allowed to work @TheNotoriousMMA’s corner at #UFC246 until he pays the fine.”
Keep it locked on MMA News for all the fight week goodness ahead of UFC 246. Here’s a look at the final card.
Main Card (PPV)
Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone
Holly Holm vs. Raquel Pennington
Aleksei Oleinik vs. Maurice Greene
Claudia Gadelha vs. Alexa Grasso
Anthony Pettis vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira
Prelims (ESPN)
Roxanne Modafferi vs. Maycee Barber
Andre Fili vs. Sodiq Yusuff
Drew Dober vs. Nasrat Haqparast
Chas Skelly vs. Grant Dawson
Prelims (ESPN+)
Aleksa Camur vs. Justin Ledet
Tim Elliott vs. Askar Askarov
Brian Kelleher vs. Ode Osbourne
Sabina Mazo vs. JJ Aldrich