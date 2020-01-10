Dillon Danis Claims Khabib Tried Running From Him During UFC 229 Brawl

Dillon Danis says that Khabib Nurmagomedov realized he made a mistake trying to fight him in the crowd.

Back in Oct. 2018, Conor McGregor challenged Nurmagomedov for the UFC lightweight gold. There was a lot of bad blood going into the bout and it spilled over post-fight. After Nurmagomedov submitted McGregor, he leaped into the crowd and went after Danis. This led to members of both camps swinging and even landing strikes.

Danis Details Scuffle With Khabib At UFC 229

Speaking to The Schmo, Danis gave his take on what transpired between himself and “The Eagle.” Danis claimed that Nurmagomedov tried to escape his grasp during the brawl (via MMAJunkie.com).

“No, he didn’t connect,” Danis said. “You know what’s funny, when he jumped over the thing, and he had his feet and his arms up, so like, he didn’t really know what he was going to hit me with. So I was like, am I going to get kicked right now or punched? I kind of just blocked then I hit him with a right hand, and then I remember him coming forward, and I was uppercutting him, and then he was just trying to run away, and I was trying to grab his head.

“It was just a whole mayhem and then everybody was getting punched, and cops were going all over the place, and … he didn’t touch me at all. I remember hitting him with a good amount of shots, and then I just remember him trying to pull away and run away from me, and I was trying to cup his head and uppercut him. But it was mayhem. Everything happened so fast.”

In addition to helping McGregor prepare for his UFC 246 bout against Donald Cerrone, Danis has his own matchup to get ready for. Danis is scheduled to meet Kegan Gennrich at Bellator 238 on Jan. 25.