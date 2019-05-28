Dillon Danis Credits McGregor on Navigating The Fight Game

Dillon Danis has only fought one professional MMA fight but he already lives like a fighter that has made it in the industry. Part of it comes from his time competing at the highest levels in jiu-jitsu but a lot of it comes from taking lessons from his friend and training partner Conor McGregor. McGregor has fought at the highest levels of the sport while proving to be a savvy businessman and Danis has taken note.

In an interview with the New York Post, Danis said he and McGregor have a close bond and even called him a “big brother”. “It’s like getting to watch Muhammad Ali every day,” Danis said about McGregor. “He teaches me that the things you say are important.”

Danis said back in 2016 they communicated through social media and when he offered to help McGregor train they have been close friends ever since. On top of fighting for Bellator and soon fighting at Bellator 222 in Madison Square Garden, he still makes money from his jiu-jitsu sponsorships and making posts on Instagram.

“I get a lot of money for just one post, more than most people would make in six months,” Danis said of his notoriety in combat sports. Looking at where he is he added, “It’s kind of crazy. Being young and getting this popularity, free things and girls everywhere. You could be 40-0, and no one will know your name.” Danis’s record in professional MMA is only 1-0 he says, “Everyone knows my name.”

In his professional debut, Danis faced Kyle Walker and submitted him in the first round at Bellator 198 in April of last year. Danis will face Max Humphrey at Bellator 222 in his second professional MMA fight. Humphrey is 3-2 as a pro with two of his wins coming by way of submission and one knock out.

Do you think Danis can move to 2-0?