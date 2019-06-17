Dillon Danis Feels Cross-Promotion Bout With Ben Askren Is Possible

Dillon Danis believes that he’ll eventually take on Ben Askren in a cross-promotion bout.

Danis is coming off the second victory in his professional mixed martial arts career. He submitted Max Humphrey inside Madison Square Garden in New York City on the main card of Bellator 222. Bellator is currently doing cross-promotion with Rizin and Danis feels the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will join the fray.

Danis Sets Sights On Cross-Promotion Bout With Askren

Danis appeared on ESPN’s Ariel Helwani MMA Show earlier today (June 17). During his appearance, Danis said he has a feeling that Bellator and the UFC will do some cross-promotion in the future:

“You know’s crazy? I feel like this cross-promotion thing is getting closer and closer and I really think that it’s gonna happen. I really think that me and Ben Askren are gonna fight. I really do think so. I think it’s gonna happen for some reason. I was talking to [Scott] Coker and they were talking about cross-promotion and he’s open to do it with the UFC. I really think that if Ben Askren wants to do it it’s gonna happen. So I think it’s on him.”

Danis went on to claim that Askren has been avoiding grappling matches with him:

“I signed that wrestling match with him. I was gonna do the wrestling match with him. He didn’t wanna do it. I offered to do a grappling match with him, he didn’t wanna do it. He was probably sh*tting his pants watching my fight.”

Askren is set to meet Jorge Masvidal on July 6 at UFC 239. Many believe the bout will have UFC welterweight title implications. “Funky” is the fifth-ranked UFC 170-pounder, while Masvidal sits at the fourth spot.

Any chance we see cross-promotion with the UFC and Bellator?