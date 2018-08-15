Dillon Danis Challenges Kevin Lee to $100,000 Grappling Match

Bellator’s Dillon Danis wants a piece of the UFC’s Kevin Lee and is more than willing to put his money where his mouth is.

Danis has invited Lee to match his offer of $100,000 for a submission-only grappling match which will be broadcast live on Instagram.

It appears that “The Motown Phenom” caught the attention of Conor McGregor’s training partner, Danis, with comments made on the Ariel Helwani MMA Show, recently. Lee told Helwani that he was looking for a showdown with former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis on the undercard of the Nurmagomedov vs. McGregor bout at UFC 229 on Oct. 6.

“When you really look at the true competitors, you really know what’s happening,” Lee said. “Conor know. Khabib know. If Conor don’t know then he can ask his boy Dillon Danis.”

Lee also claimed that he previously rolled with Danis atRobert Drysdale’s gym, where both men did ‘a little bit of wrestling’ and ‘a little bit of jitz’:

“Yeah, we rolled together a few times. Ask him. Ask him. You ask him.

“Tell Conor to ask him and see if he give you the real of how he feel about me or what happened between us because I know Conor kind of look up to Dillon a little bit. Think he hot shit, he’s all this black belt and all this. Ask him what the real is and see if he tell you the truth.”

Danis responded in typical fashion, offering Lee a bet which would see the winner walk away with a cool 200 g’s.

If what you say is true @MoTownPhenom , then let’s roll on instagram live- we both put up 100k cash winner takes all, only way to win is by submission #easymoney pic.twitter.com/BhkAv7jnnO — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) August 14, 2018

It looks like Lee is more than up to the challenge: