Dillon Danis’ NSAC Hearing Involving UFC 229 Brawl Set

Dillon Danis will finally be one step closer to resolving his current situation with the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC).

Danis is a training partner of Conor McGregor and he has helped the “Notorious” one work on his ground game for about three years. Danis was in the crowd when McGregor fell short in his bid to capture the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title a second time. Khabib Nurmagomedov submitted McGregor, then hopped the cage and went after Danis.

NSAC Hearing For Dillon Danis Set

Danis was temporarily suspended as he was accused of saying something derogatory, causing Nurmagomedov to lose his cool. Danis has denied this claim. NSAC officials have reviewed the tape and seem prepared to make a decision on Danis’ fighting future on Monday (Feb. 25).

Danis is a member of the Bellator roster. He made his professional mixed martial arts debut a successful one, submitting Kyle Walker back in April 2018. Danis has said he’s been offered multiple fights since that time, but the holdup with the NSAC has prevented him from competing.

McGregor, Nurmagomedov, Abubakar Nurmagomedov, and Zubaira Tukhugov have been given their suspensions. McGregor’s suspension will end in April, Nurmagomedov can return as early as April with an anti-bullying PSA, otherwise he’ll be eligible to compete in July. As for Abubakar and Tukhugov, they won’t be able to return until October.

Do you expect Dillon Danis to receive a light punishment?