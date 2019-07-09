Video: Dillon Danis Allegedly Involved In NYC Nightclub Brawl

Bellator prospect Dillon Danis was allegedly involved in a nightclub scuffle in New York City.

Born in New Jersey, hanging around NYC is nothing new to Danis. The SBG Ireland standout recently competed in Madison Square Garden at Bellator 222. He submitted Max Humphrey on the main card.

Danis Allegedly Involved In NYC Nightclub Brawl

The Daily Mail UK recently obtained video of what appears to be Danis being punched by a man before retaliating. A witness told Daily Mail UK the following:

“I was scared. It was vicious. Dillon was just sitting down relaxing and that shirtless guy with the yellow garland just attacked him.”

The person who captured the video also commented on what transpired.

“You’re not supposed to take any photos or videos at all in the Box, they throw you out immediately if they see you doing that. But I’m an UFC fan and I knew that was Dillon Danis, so when I saw things were starting to get aggressive I pulled out my phone real quick, then I ran right out of there. All the security rushed in and loads of people, including Dillon, ran outside with me.

“The fight happened right before the show was about to start, I missed the show because of it, I didn’t want to go back in there after that. I didn’t hang around to see if the cops got called, I wanted to get as far away from there as possible.”

Danis kept things brief in a text message to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani.