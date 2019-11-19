Dillon Danis Offers Kind Words To Ben Askren Following Retirement

Dillon Danis has put kindness on display following Ben Askren’s retirement announcement.

It’s no secret that Danis and Askren have had their share of verbal spats. Danis has said that “Funky” would be an easy fight for him (via MMAFighting)

“I feel like I am the one to beat his undefeated record. It would, I think, be a ground fight and it would be an easy submission for me. He does not like leg attacks. I know his game very well. I feel like he would be scared to go to the ground with me. So, yeah. I believe it would be an easy fight.”

Askren fired back on Twitter by calling Danis the “secret lover” of Conor McGregor. Danis and McGregor train together at SBG Ireland.

“Yo [Conor McGregor] have you stopped the weekly payments to your BJJ coach/secret lover [Dillon Danis]? He is getting pretty desperate for attention.”

Dillon Danis Has Kind Words For Ben Askren After Retirement

Danis took to his Twitter account to praise Askren following the announcement of his retirement.

you talked the talk and you always made the walk wish you well on your retirement @Benaskren our paths will cross soon. — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) November 18, 2019

Askren revealed he’s walking away from MMA competition on ESPN’s Ariel Helwani MMA Show. “Funky” said he needs hip replacement surgery.