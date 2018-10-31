Dillon Danis Picks Twitter Beef With Ben Askren

Ben Askren is now a part of the UFC roster, but “Funky’s” trash talk is available to fighters of all promotions. Askren was one-half of the first-ever major trade in mixed martial arts (MMA) history. ONE Championship sent Askren to the UFC in exchange for Demetrious Johnson.

Now, Askren is awaiting the announcement of his first fight in the UFC. He recently took to Twitter and joked to the UFC about making an announcement already. However, Bellator MMA fighter and Conor McGregor training partner, Dillon Danis, chimed in. Danis poked fun at Askren for his comment:

“Hey @ ufc are you gonna make an announcement? You are like that guy with a GF who’s embarrassed to tell his buddies even when everyone knows! Ha ha ha you know you love me.”

That’s all Askren needed to unleash a verbal onslaught on Danis. Here’s what he first had to say:

“Dillon I know it went right over your head, but I know the only things you understand are acting tough and saying douchey things.”

Askren proceeded to poke fun at Dallis’ previous comments, saying he offers McGregor a better version of Khabib Nurmagomedov as a training partner:

What do you make of Danis picking a Twitter beef with Ben Askren?