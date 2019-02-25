McGregor Teammate Dillon Danis Reacts To NSAC Suspension

Earlier today (Mon. February 25, 2019) Bellator star and Conor McGregor teammate Dillon Danis was handed his suspension by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC). Danis taunted Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in October, which sparked a post-fight brawl between both teams. Danis was given a seven-month suspension retroactive to October 6, 2018. He will be eligible to return after May 6th.

In addition to the suspension, Danis was given a $7,500 fine. Danis took to Twitter shortly after the news became official to respond. Here’s what he had to say:

“7 months and 7500$ for defending myself it is what it is fuck it at least i got him with that two piece and a biscuit” 7 months and 7500$ for defending myself it is what it is fuck it at least i got him with that two piece and a biscuit 🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/vg4SGG0LHk — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) February 25, 2019

As for Khabib, he was given a nine-month suspension along with a whopping $500,000 fine. McGregor, who was also involved in the melee, was fined $25,000 with a six-month suspension. Khabib’s teammates, Zubaira Tukhugov and Abubakar Nurmagomedov, were each fined $25,000 and received one-year suspensions.

Danis is now free to resume his mixed martial arts (MMA) career after May 6th. He currently has a professional record of 1-0 following a first-round submission win in April of 2018. It will be interesting to see how the jiu-jitsu ace’s career progresses as he continues forward.

