Dillon Danis Releases Statement, Denies Using Anti-Muslim Slur Towards Khabib

The post-fight melee between Team McGregor and Team Khabib is currently being investigated by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC). At UFC 229 this past weekend (Sat. October 6, 2018), Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated Conor McGregor via submission. Khabib tapped McGregor with a neck crank in the fourth round.

After the fight, McGregor cornerman Dillon Danis antagonized Khabib at cageside. This prompted Khabib to jump the Octagon and attack Danis. That ignited a major brawl between both teams, inside and outside of the Octagon. Per a report from TMZ Sports, several people claim Danis called Khabib “a f*cking Muslim rat” during the fight.

Danis has now come out and denied these allegations. He released the following statement to ESPN:

“Khabib fans are attempting to smear me in an attempt to justify his actions,” Danis told ESPN. I have never and would never denigrate anyone’s religion. I look forward to the results of the Nevada Gaming Commission [sic]’s investigation which will reject this bulls*it claim and put the blame where it belongs.”

