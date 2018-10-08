Conor McGregor’s Teammate Dillon Danis Responds to Rafael Dos Anjos

UFC 229 ended on a low and left a bad taste in the mouths of many. After a dominating win over Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov scaled the octagon and went straight at McGregor’s jiu-jitsu coach Dillon Danis. This resulted in complete chaos and a fight broke out. Khabib jumped towards Danis to hit him, he missed and Danis was able to put a few punches in. Khabib later backed out and his teammates landed a few blows on Danis.

Dillon Danis Fires Back at Rafael Dos Anjos

Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos tweeted that the person who attacked McGregor should not be allowed to fight. He also said Khabib jumped the cage and hurt his own image:

Just to be clear the guy that jump the cage and punch Conor from behind should be banned not Khabib. That was what I said yesterday. Khabib by jump the cage he hurt nobody by him self and his image. — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) October 7, 2018

After this tweet he went straight for Dillon Danis calling him a nobody and went on to say that Danis is not going to make it in his career and being in Conor’s corner will be his career highlight:

This guy Dillan Dennis he is nobody, he just suck Conor’s balls and hide behind him, that’s his job. He never going to make it, be on Conor’s corner is his career highlight. — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) October 7, 2018

Danis who was directly involved in the brawl didn’t take Dos Anjos’s tweet kindly. He responded back saying that he’ll fight Dos Anjos irrespective of the commission literally calling out Dos Anjos for a street fight:

let’s fight then fuck commissions let’s meet up and fight you pussy little bitch you give every fight you no heart rat https://t.co/77CnDtvODq — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) October 7, 2018

There are no actions on Nurmagomedov yet as the NSAC is currently investigating the matter, as for three of his teammates who jumped into the cage to attack McGregor, they were arrested and were let out as no charges were pressed. Dana White confirmed that if the three team members were UFC fighters they’ll never again fight in the UFC. Nurmagomedov’s $2 million guaranteed purse is also being withheld and this was confirmed by his management.

Who’d win in a street fight, Dillon Danis or Dos Anjos?