Dillon Danis Rips ‘B*tch Ass’ Colby Covington Following UFC Newark

It didn’t take long for Dillon Danis to fire verbal shots at Colby Covington following UFC Newark.

Yesterday (Aug. 3), Covington shared the Octagon with Robbie Lawler in the main event of UFC Newark. Covington turned in a one-sided effort against “Ruthless.” “Chaos” had far greater volume in the striking department and Lawler had no answer for his grappling. Covington earned a unanimous decision and swept Lawler on the scorecards.

Danis Blasts Covington

SBG Ireland standout and Bellator prospect Danis has been known to take digs at notable names. Covington is no exception as Danis took to his Twitter account to rip the new number one contender for the UFC welterweight gold.

Colby is so sloppy i thought I was watching ufc 1 with those choke attempts 😂 if we fought the cops couldn’t even save him from the beating i would put on his bitch ass. — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) August 3, 2019

“Colby is so sloppy i thought I was watching UFC 1 with those choke attempts. If we fought the cops couldn’t even save him from the beating I would put on his b*tch ass.”

It appears just about the only thing Danis and Covington agree on is their stance on Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren. Both men blasted Woodley for taking pictures with Jorge Masvidal. “Gamebred” knocked out Woodley’s longtime friend and teammate Askren in five seconds at UFC 239.

Despite the trash talk, Covington and Danis are far apart when it comes to their immediate fighting futures. Covington is due for a UFC welterweight title opportunity against champion Kamaru Usman. Meanwhile, Danis is just 2-0 in his professional mixed martial arts career.