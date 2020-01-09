Dillon Danis Says Conor McGregor Jiu-Jitsu ‘Is On Another Level’

Dillon Danis has been a key training partner for Conor McGregor and he believes the “Notorious” one has always been at a high level with his jiu-jitsu game.

McGregor has been known for his powerful left hand, but many have written off his ground skills. Fight fans often point to his submission losses to Nate Diaz and Khabib Nurmagomedov as prime examples. Danis, however, disagrees with that notion and he believes McGregor has reached new heights with his jiu-jitsu.

Danis Praises McGregor’s Ground Game

Ahead of UFC 246, where McGregor will meet Donald Cerrone, Danis spoke to The Schmo. The Bellator prospect said that McGregor has always been solid on the ground (via MMAJunkie.com).

“Conor’s always been prepared, man,” Danis told “The Schmo.” in Wednesday interview. “Conor’s been one of the best jiu-jitsu guys that I’ve ever rolled with, like MMA-wise since I started training with him. His jiu-jitsu is on another level, and it always has been.”

Danis went on to say that people aren’t giving McGregor his due when it comes to jiu-jitsu.

“I think people just underestimate him for some reason, but if it does go to the ground, they’ll see,” Danis said. “They’ll see how good he is.”

McGregor vs. Cerrone takes place on Jan. 18 in Las Vegas, Nevada. This will be McGregor’s first MMA bout since Oct. 2018. The “Notorious” one is in search of his first victory since Nov. 2016.