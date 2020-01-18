Dillon Danis Says He’s ‘Scared’ For Donald Cerrone Ahead Of UFC 246

Conor McGregor’s training partner, Dillon Danis, believes Donald Cerrone is in for a world of hurt.

Tonight (Jan. 18), McGregor and Cerrone will share the Octagon. The welterweight battle is set to headline UFC 246. The action will be held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Danis Is ‘Scared’ For Cerrone Ahead Of UFC 246

During an episode of UFC Embedded, Danis expressed his concern for Cerrone’s health when he gets locked inside the Octagon with the “Notorious” one (via BJPenn.com).

“The biggest thing I’ve seen from the last camp to this camp is just his headspace,” Dillon Danis said on UFC Embedded. “Like they say, a happy fighter is a scary fighter so I’m really excited to see him go out there. He’s always been a killer but now his mind is zen and in a perfect spot. I’m actually scared for Cerrone, to be honest.”

Cerrone is on a two-fight skid. He’s dropped back-to-back TKO losses to Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson. As for McGregor, he hasn’t scored a victory since Nov. 2016. He suffered a submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in his last outing back in Oct. 2018.

