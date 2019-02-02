Dillon Danis Wants To Fight Steven Seagal In Bellator Cage

Dillon Danis has some beef with Steven Seagal.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission recently handed down punishments to Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor for their roles in the UFC 229 post-main event brawl. After submitting McGregor, Nurmagomedov hopped into the crowd and went after Danis. Seagal told Submission Radio that he doesn’t blame “The Eagle” for his actions (via BJPenn.com):

“I thought that Khabib outclassed Conor in every way. I thought even in the stand up with the punching, he out-punched Conor. I thought his ground game was better. I thought that he was just a better fighter all around and I thought that he just really, really dominated Conor in every way and he won the fight fair and square. Do I condemn him for what he did after the fight? No. Even as a diplomat I will say no. If you badmouth someone’s family, their wife, their children, their mother, their father, their country, their religion, all bets are off, and I would have done the same thing.”

Dillon Danis Has A Bone To Pick

Danis didn’t take too kindly to Seagal’s comments. He posted the following on Twitter in response:

me vs seagal set it up @BellatorMMA https://t.co/dQ1KCLDUra — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) January 31, 2019

Bellator certainly wasn’t shy in having a little fun with the idea:

Of course such a bout isn’t likely to take place. Seagal is 66 years old, while Danis is a 25-year-old Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist with one professional mixed martial arts bout to his resume.

Do you think Dillon Danis is joking around, or does he have a legit gripe with Steven Seagal?