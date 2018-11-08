Dillon Danis & Zubaira Tukhugov Facing Punishments Stemming From UFC 229 Brawl

Dillon Danis and Zubaira Tukhugov are among others who are facing disciplinary actions from the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

UFC 229 took place last month. The event was held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event, Khabib Nurmagomedov defended his UFC lightweight title against Conor McGregor. Nurmagomedov won the bout via submission, but the fighting didn’t stop there. Nurmagomedov jumped into the crowd and went after Dillon Danis. At least one member from “The Eagle’s” camp punched Danis. McGregor and a few of Nurmagomedov’s teammates also brawled inside the Octagon.

Punishments To Be Decided By Nevada State Athletic Commission

Nurmagomedov’s manager Ali Abdelaziz claims that Danis initiated the brawl by saying some degrading things about Nurmagomedov. The NSAC has reviewed the tapes and will hold a hearing on Nov. 14. This will be to decide on extending suspensions for the men involved.

As for Tukhugov, he was one of the members of Nurmagomedov’s camp who engaged in the fracas with McGregor. While at first Tukhugov and Abubakar Nurmagomedov were thought to have landed a punch on McGregor, it was Esedulla Emiragaev who connected with a punch from behind. Danis, Tukhugov, Abubakar and Emiragaev may all have their temporary suspensions extended following the hearing as well as Rizvan Magomedov.

Next month, a hearing will take place on the potential punishments for McGregor and Nurmagomedov. As it stands now, $1 million of Nurmagomedov’s UFC 229 purse has been withheld by the NSAC until a decision has been reached. Stick with MMA News for the latest updates on penalties for everyone involved in the brawl.

What punishments do you expect the Nevada State Athletic Commission to hand out?