American Top Team Coach Says He Has No Issue Telling Fighters When They Should Retire

American Top Team coach Din Thomas is honest with his fighters.

Over the years, we’ve seen many mixed martial artists fight past their prime. Chuck Liddell recently returned at the age of 48 to take on Tito Ortiz a third time. Liddell was knocked out in the first round. B.J. Penn hasn’t won a bout since 2010, yet he was inside the Octagon against Ryan Hall at UFC 232. Penn was submitted in the first round.

Din Thomas Speaks On Telling Fighters When It’s Time To Make An Exit

Thomas recently appeared on Joe Rogan’s “JRE MMA Show.” During his appearance, Thomas talked about his approach when it’s time to be honest with his fighters (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I’m pretty honest with them. I’m pretty honest. I’m like, ‘Man, this ain’t for you no more.’ I always have to tell them if I feel like it’s going to effect them physically and hurt them by continuing to fight, I tell them, ‘You need to stop.’ More often than not they kind of listen. They kind of know and they just needed somebody else to say it. And I’m willing to tell them. I always try to tell them. And if they don’t want to do it, I can’t be a part of it.”

Do you think more coaches should tell their fighters when it’s time to hang it up?