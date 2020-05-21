Din Thomas Explains Why He Left American Top Team

Back in March, Din Thomas announced that he was leaving American Top Team.

Fast forward to May and Thomas has detailed his decision to leave one of MMA’s elite gyms. Thomas is a well-respected coach and looked to be a mainstay at ATT. The former UFC lightweight felt it was time for a change.

Din Thomas Details Decision To Leave ATT

MMAJunkie.com spoke to Thomas, who explained why he wanted to leave ATT.

“I was off with Tyron [Woodley] we were training for Leon Edwards and I had been gone from the gym for two weeks and it just kind of hit me,” Thomas told MMA Junkie. “It was like, ‘Do I even want to go back?’ I said to myself, ‘I don’t even want to go back.’ I’m happy doing what I’m doing and I know that I’m valuable enough that I can do this on my own that I don’t need a team.

“I’m not saying I’m the best guy in the world or the smartest guy, but I know what I’m worth and I know that I’m valuable alone to do it. If I do need help in certain areas I can find it and I can get it and I can bring people in. I don’t need to have that whole team atmosphere.”

Woodley vs. Edwards didn’t materialize due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, Woodley is now scheduled to do battle on May 30. It’ll be “The Chosen One’s” first appearance fighting on ESPN. His opponent will be Gilbert Burns.