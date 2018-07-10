Dominick Cruz on Brock Lesnar: “That Guy is Absolutely Doping. Period.”

Former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz believes that the promotion may have a problem getting one-time heavyweight titlist and WWE megastar, Brock Lesnar, into the Octagon.

Cruz told the Scott & BR Show on 1090 AM in San Diego that he believes would not pass a drug test before a heavyweight title fight against newly crowned champion Daniel Cormier.

When Lesnar’s history of alleged doping was brought up, Cruz told hosts that he believes the heavyweight may still be taking performance enhancing drugs.

“Absolutely. One hundred percent,” Cruz said (h/t thebiglead). “If he makes it to the fight I’d be shocked. And I just mean that because USADA is the toughest anti-doping system there is on planet Earth, and that guy is absolutely doping. Period. No ifs, ands or buts about it. And he’s not been in mixed martial arts, so of course he’s been doing that stuff. How they’re going to get him to be clean on fight night is beyond me.”

Lesnar was suspended by USADA for one year in 2017 following several failed drug tests around his fight with Mark Hunt at UFC 200 in 2016.