Dominick Cruz Doesn’t Buy Conor McGregor’s Head Games Will Affect Khabib Nurmagomedov

Dominick Cruz says as much as Conor McGregor went for the jugular at the UFC 229 pre-fight press conference, he doesn't believe Khabib Nurmagomedov will be affected.

Chances are Conor McGregor is going to out talk every opponent he’s going to face for the rest of his combat sports career.

The prolific trash talker has verbally assassinated nearly every fighter he’s faced in the UFC while rattling off lines during interviews and press conferences that sound like lines from an Eminem diss track.

In his most recent performance, McGregor took aim at lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at the UFC 229 pre-fight press conference.

During the question and answer session with media, McGregor blasted Nurmagomedov for having a glass jaw, depending only on his wrestling to win fights and even went for more personal jabs by bringing up his ties to a Russian money man who was recently arrested as well as insulting his father.

While UFC president Dana White said afterward that McGregor’s trash talk absolutely got into Nurmagomedov’s head, former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz seems to disagree.

According to Cruz, fighters already know that there’s no winning a verbal sparring session with McGregor so just conceding that fact before going into the fight will give somebody like Nurmagomedov an edge not to let it get to him.

“I don’t [think Conor got in Khabib’s head],” Cruz said during the UFC Fight Night post fight show on FS1 this past Saturday night. “I think people have started to adjust. You know you’re going to lose the word war with Conor. You’re not going to win a war of words.

“So you kind of give that up, let me stay as composed as I can, let me get in there, once I get in the fight, this doesn’t matter.”

While there were moments during the press conference where Nurmagomedov looked like he may have been seething from some of McGregor’s comments, he ended the day with a smile while clutching onto his lightweight championship.

Of course more than a few fighters in the past have said that McGregor’s words don’t bother them but the end result of the fight was still the same.

McGregor will undoubtedly continue his verbal assault on Nurmagomedov during fight week in Las Vegas as he prepares for their showdown on Oct. 6 at UFC 229.

