Dominick Cruz Gives His Thoughts On Nate Diaz-Jorge Masvidal Stoppage

Many were not happy with how Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal ended. It was a very entertaining fight for three rounds, yet after the third round, the doctor stopped the fight due to a cut above Diaz’s eye.

For Cruz, he believes the fight should have gone on for a bit longer, but he understands why the fight was stopped.

“I believe that it was not affecting his ability to fight as much as it could’ve if the accumulative damage kept building up,” Cruz said on ESPN’s SportsCenter (via BJPENN.com). “That is the doctor’s job. That is what the doctor’s looking at. Don’t forget, he was closer to the eye than anybody including Nate. Nate couldn’t see his own eye. He’s just willing to bust through it because he’s one of the toughest men alive. All of us fighters are willing to grind through the pain and the blood and the agony.

“But, the doctor saw it differently. He’s got an education, you gotta hope that they got the good doctors here to save us. But he also has done this before in the past, and then these fighters are here to lay it on the line, put a show on. There’s a lot of things in line here, a lot of us put eight weeks of our lives and to stop it for a cut, I think the doctors also get to understand what we’ve got on the line here as fighters.”

Unfortunately, Nate Diaz did not get that chance and we will never know how those fourth and fifth rounds would go.