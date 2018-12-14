Dominick Cruz Sends Message To ‘Inspiring Human Being’ John Lineker

Dominick Cruz has sent a positive message to John Lineker after the cancellation of their bout.

Cruz was set to meet Lineker at UFC 233 on Jan. 26. While the event itself was postponed, that isn’t the reason why Cruz vs. Lineker won’t be taking place. “The Dominator” suffered an injury and will sit on the sidelines for now.

Dominick Cruz Delivers A Classy Message To John Lineker

Cruz took to Instagram and briefly talked about his latest setback. The overall message was directed at Lineker:

“The deep respect I have for you as a human being outside of the octagon is one of the biggest reasons I was honored to have this fight with you. The opportunity would have been a great challenge for me next up in my career. I regret that I didn’t get the honor of competing against you on our set date. I appreciate you reaching out authentically from your heart with humility in your kind, powerful words. Thank you for teaching ME what it looks like to be a whole-hearted inspiring human that looks at the 100,000 foot view, eliminating the self-focus concern that includes only selfish needs and interests. This is a setback opportunity unfolding that will become part of my legacy. With nothing but respect for you, I wish you the best in your next matchup and look forward to watching you further compete.”

Cruz’s injury is also a tough break for Lineker. “Hands of Stone” has gone 8-1 in his last nine outings with the only loss in that span being to reigning bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw. A win over a former UFC champion would’ve done wonders for Lineker in terms of title contention, but he’s now left wondering who his next opponent will be.

Do you still want to see Dominick Cruz vs. John Lineker in the future?