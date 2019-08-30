Dominick Cruz Responds To Henry Cejudo’s Callout

Henry Cejudo has been calling out a bevy of fighters and one of his most recent callouts is Dominick Cruz.

‘Triple C’ took to Instagram to release a video where he called out Cruz for an ‘easy’ fight.

“Anyways kids I have been thinking, Daddy’s been having really tough fights lately,” Cejudo said. “This last year and a half, he has fought Demetrious Johnson the greatest of all time: beat him. TJ Dillashaw, the greatest bantamweight of all time: beat him. He also beat the killer in Marlon Moraes. Daddy wants an easy fight, kids. I want someone I can break, I want somebody brittle, I want somebody easy.

“Dominick Cruz, I have a message for you,” he continued. “I don’t know how you can say you’re the best in the world when you’re not even the best out of the state of Arizona. Dominick Cruz, you can do me a favour and you can bend the knee to ‘Triple C,’ too. Oh, and one last thing, wash your filthy dog.”

Now, Dominick Cruz took to his Instagram to finally respond to the ‘lil man’ saying he is not at his level.

“[Henry Cejudo]- You’re not in my caliber or class lil man,” Cruz wrote on Instagram. “You and your lil coach [Eric Albarracin].”

For this fight to happen it seems likely Dominick Cruz will need to get back into the Octagon and win a fight. He has not fought since he lost to Cody Garabrandt at UFC 207. Cejudo, meanwhile, is currently recovering from an injury where the expectation is he will fight Joseph Benavidez next.