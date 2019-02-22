Dominick Cruz Rips TJ Dillashaw For Complaining About Cejudo Fight Finish

Dominick Cruz was not a fan of the way TJ Dillashaw handled his defeat to Henry Cejudo at flyweight. Following his first-round TKO defeat to “The Messenger”, Dillashaw was very vocal about his opinion on the stoppage, that being that the referee jumped in too early. Speaking on the “UFC Unfiltered” podcast, Cruz called Dillashaw “insignificantly stupid” (via MMA Fighting):

“I look at this and say, is this how insignificantly stupid you are?” Cruz said. “To think you complaining and whining about a stoppage is gonna change anything? You just sound like a moron. Like, nothing is gonna change.

“You might as well just accept what just happened to you and try to grab a hold of your balls instead of run from them and admit the loss. Because you just got knocked out by a [125er]. And you dropped down to a weight class that dried out your brain and you might not have been as durable as you are at 135.”

Dillashaw re-captured the UFC 135-pound title from Cody Garbrandt in November of 2017. “The Viper” knocked “No Love” out in the second round. In their rematch several months later, Dillashaw got the job done even faster, knocking out Garbrandt in the first round. Dillashaw then attempted to become a UFC “Champ Champ” by challenging for Henry Cejudo’s 125-pound belt.

The pair headlined UFC on ESPN+ 1 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. However, Cejudo won the contest by way of first-round TKO. Dillashaw, along with the likes of UFC President Dana White, believes the stoppage was premature. It’s likely the pair rematch at 135 pounds next, with Dillashaw’s title on the line this time around.

What do you think about Cruz’s comments on Dillashaw?