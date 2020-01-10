Dominick Cruz Says Henry Cejudo Isn’t Bantamweight GOAT Until He Beats Him

Dominick Cruz believes Henry Cejudo must defeat him to prove he is the bantamweight GOAT.

Cejudo hasn’t been shy in calling for bouts with big names regardless of recent outcomes. “Triple C” has called out the likes of Jose Aldo, Urijah Faber, Cody Garbrandt, and Cruz. While the Faber bout seems out of the question due to a vicious loss to Petr Yan, Cruz is certainly a name that intrigues the bantamweight champion. Recently, Cejudo appears to have his full attention on Aldo, however.

Cruz Feels Cejudo Must Prove He’s 135-Pound GOAT

Cruz, who once ruled the 135-pound roost, appeared on Brendan Schaub’s Food Truck Diaries. “The Dominator” told Schaub that he believes Cejudo, who holds the UFC bantamweight title, has to defeat him to prove he’s the bantamweight GOAT (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“Well, I’m kind of in a Diaz situation, Nate Diaz situation, where I’m like, ‘You got Henry Cejudo calling me out, why would I want to fight anybody else?” Cruz told Brendan Schaub on the latest edition of “Food Truck Diaries.” “He’s the title holder, he’s got an Olympic title and thinks he’s a ’25-pound and ’35-pound champion. That’s the guy to beat, and he wants to say that he’s the GOAT; you’ve got to beat me, bro. It’s plain, simple, period.

“It’s just like, let’s do this. I’m right here, I’m finally healthy. We’re both coming off shoulder surgery, we’re both from Arizona, we were both on the same national wrestling team. I know his style. I know everything about him, I know his background. I know how he grew up.”