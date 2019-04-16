Dominick Cruz Gives His Take On T.J. Dillashaw’s Suspension

Dominick Cruz doesn’t have any ill will towards T.J. Dillashaw.

Cruz and Dillashaw fought back in Jan. 2016. “The Dominator” reclaimed the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight gold via split decision. Both men have traded barbs over the years, but Cruz isn’t interested in kicking Dillashaw while he’s down. Dillashaw relinquished his UFC bantamweight gold after being suspended by the New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC). He was then handed a two-year sanction by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) for EPO use.

Cruz Discusses Dillashaw’s Suspension

During his appearance on ESPN’s Ariel Helwani MMA Show, Cruz talked about Dillashaw’s suspension (via BJPenn.com):

“I wouldn’t have been surprised if he did or he didn’t test [positive], to be honest. Realistically, I have no attachments to TJ Dillashaw or his decisions. I just don’t. He chose this… I actually feel bad for him. Regardless of what I think, the world believes that there’s an asterisk next to it (his career). Same with Jon Jones. There’s an asterisk next to the story. So at this point, I think he’s gonna come back. Two years really is nothing. I’ve been out longer than that injured. And he’s just gonna get healthy.

“That’s all that’s gonna happen. TJ Dillashaw’s gonna take two years, raise his kid. Probably be a good father to his kid which is better for his family. He’s gonna heal up. Who knows what he’s gonna do in his off time. Who knows how much healthier, how much better he gets, if he fills any gaps. I honestly think that when TJ Dillashaw comes back he’s gonna be better than he was when he left. Because he’s gonna be rested and he’s gonna have time for his family. [The suspension time is] being played out as a much bigger picture than it is. If anything it’s a gift.”