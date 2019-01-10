Dominick Cruz Provides Update On Shoulder Surgery

Dominick Cruz is in good spirits following shoulder surgery.

Cruz was scheduled to meet John Lineker at the now postponed UFC 233 event initially set for Jan. 26. “The Dominator” ended up suffering a shoulder injury and was forced out of the matchup. It was a nightmare scenario for Cruz as he had just recovered from a broken arm, which canceled his planned bout with Jimmie Rivera back in Dec. 2017.

Dominick Cruz Posts Shoulder Surgery Update

The former two-time UFC bantamweight title holder took to Twitter to provide the following update:

“The surgery went well! I appreciate your support. Now on the road to recovery.”

Injuries have plagued Cruz throughout his career. In fact, Cruz never lost a title bout in his first run as UFC champion. He was stripped due to inactivity thanks to his injuries. Cruz ended up regaining the title by defeating T.J. Dillashaw. He successfully defended his title against Urijah Hall before losing the gold to Cody Garbrandt. It was Cruz’s first loss in over nine years.

Cruz had sent Lineker a heartfelt message after his injury. Here’s part of it:

“The deep respect I have for you as a human being outside of the octagon is one of the biggest reasons I was honored to have this fight with you. The opportunity would have been a great challenge for me next up in my career. I regret that I didn’t get the honor of competing against you on our set date. I appreciate you reaching out authentically from your heart with humility in your kind, powerful words.”

Do you think Dominick Cruz will continue to be plagued by injuries until his career is over?