UFC Light Heavyweight Dominick Reyes Aims To Fight Jan Blachowicz

Reyes is coming off a dominant unanimous decision victory over Ovince Saint Preux. Many were wondering just how good the undefeated light heavyweight prospect was and felt he would be tested against Saint Preux. Reyes passed with flying colors and is looking for his next test.

Dominick Reyes Seeks Bout With Jan Blachowicz

Reyes recently appeared on Flo Combat’s Top Turtle Podcast. He said that he’s solely focused on getting a fight with Blachowicz and he explained why:

“Right now, the only name on my mind is Jan Blachowicz. He’s perfect, man. He’s perfect for my next step. He’s a clean striker with great takedowns. His timing is really good. I feel like it’s a good test.”

Blachowicz is coming a submission win over Nikita Krylov at UFC Moscow last month. Blachowicz is riding a four-fight winning streak. He’s also been active, fighting four times in one year. It’s a nice turnaround for Blachowicz, who at one point had gone 1-4 in his last five outings.

In terms of rankings, Reyes sits at the sixth spot while Blachowicz holds the third position. With Ilir Latifi set to face Corey Anderson and Jimi Manuwa recovering from an injury, perhaps Reyes vs. Blachowicz isn’t far-fetched. A win for “The Devastator” would elevate him to the top five light heavyweight rankings and could potentially set him up for a number one contender bout.

