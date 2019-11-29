Dominick Reyes Already Planning Title Defense Against Jon Jones

Dominick Reyes will challenge Jon Jones for the UFC light heavyweight championship at UFC 247 in Houston, Texas, and he is already planning his first title defense.

Beating Jon Jones is something that no one has been able to do via KO/TKO, submission, or on the judges’ scorecard, but Dominick Reyes expects to change that in February. What’s more, he is already planning a second bout with Jon Jones, and even has a venue for where it will happen (Via MMA Fighting):

“Absolutely. I look forward to the rematch,” Reyes said. “I’m already planning the rematch in Cowboy Stadium. That’s already in the works.

“I already know what’s going to happen. I’m going to beat him, it’s not going to be enough. Perfect, let’s do it in Cowboy Stadium except this time it’s my pay-per-view.”

Dominick Reyes is not the only person to plan future bouts with Jon Jones far in advance, with current UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya plotting a 2021 bout against Jones in Raiders Stadium, and much like Adesanya, Reyes feels that all the pieces are falling into place just as envisioned.

“It’s almost like I designed this,” Reyes said. “Everything I said was going to happen, happened,” Reyes said. “Everything I planned has happened. I know exactly what I need to be successful and now I’m doing it.”

Dominick Reyes is “doing it” by maintaining an undefeated 12-0 MMA record, including six wins in the UFC, to earn him the opportunity to defeat Jon Jones, an opportunity that Reyes, like others before him, believes is even bigger than the title belt itself.

“It’s Jon Jones. This is bigger than the title,” Reyes said. “Yes and no because the title’s big but not only winning the title but you’re beating arguably the best to ever do it. It’s huge. It’s f*cking huge.”

What do you make of Dominick Reyes already playing matchmaker for a rematch between himself and Jon Jones?