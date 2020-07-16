Dominick Reyes Believes Jon Jones Should Be Stripped Of Light Heavyweight Title

Dominick Reyes believes the UFC should strip Jon Jones of his light heavyweight title.

Jones defended his belt back at UFC 247 in February, where he edged out a decision over Reyes. Since then, however, he has been complaining about fighter pay and has said he may sit out for a couple of years.

If that turns out to be the case, Reyes says the division needs to move on without him.

“If he’s not gonna fight, then you’re done,” Reyes told SiriusXM (via MMA Mania). “You’re done, you’re stripped, it’s over because he retired. I mean I guess it’s not stripped, it’s more retired. He said he’d walk away … I don’t know, he’s trying to twist and make it so he can get more fans, ‘I’m a champion for the fighters, I’m doing all these other things.’ He should have just fought me. You can’t sit out two years with a new champion and then be like, ‘Well, I’m the undisputed champ.’ You quit.”

If Jon Jones is stripped, it seems likely the UFC would book a vacant title fight between Reyes and Jan Blachowicz. But, given Jones only fought five months ago, it is hard to strip him given he hasn’t retired.

But, if Reyes was in charged “Bones” would’ve been stripped a long time ago, and when he is ready to fight, he can get the first crack at the title.