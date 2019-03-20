Dominick Reyes Feels He’s One Or Two Fights Away From Jon Jones

Dominick Reyes thinks a solid win or two will earn him a shot at Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) gold.

Reyes is coming off a split decision victory over Volkan Oezdemir at UFC London. Color commentator Dan Hardy thought Oezdemir had that fight won as did others, but it was “The Devastator” who walked out of the O2 Arena with his perfect record intact. Reyes believes the next step is either a number one contender bout, or a match-up that’ll get him there.

Dominick Reyes Sees Bout With Jon Jones Looming

Reyes appeared on the latest edition of MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour.” During his appearance, Reyes talked about his immediate future inside the Octagon:

“I feel that I need another fight under my belt before I fight Jon. So maybe one, two more, and we’re dancing.”

Reyes also gave credit to Jones for his performance against Anthony Smith at UFC 235 earlier this month:

“Championship performance. He’s the champ for a reason. He has great game plans and he did his thing. It was just classic Jon, neutralizing his opponent and getting the win. I think the common thread would be people kind of get in their own heads and let Jon dictate the pace of the fight as opposed to just throwing caution to the wind or — I feel (Alexander Gustafsson) did it best with his movement and avoiding those knee kicks. Jon puts you in awkward situations, he’ll make you do things that you’re not as comfortable doing, but he’ll put you there. I think it’s about being comfortable being uncomfortable against Jon. If that makes sense.”

Can Dominick Reyes secure a UFC light heavyweight title shot with one or two more wins?