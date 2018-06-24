Dominick Reyes Calls Out OSP For UFC 228

Dominick Reyes is calling for a bout with Ovince Saint Preux this September.

Yesterday (June 23), Saint Preux went one-on-one with Tyson Pedro. Saint Preux looked to be on the verge of a first-round knockout loss. Instead, “OSP” weathered the storm and reversed a takedown. He ended up locking in an armbar to force the tap.

With the victory, Saint Preux has now emerged victorious in four of his last five bouts. After the fight, he made it clear that he’d be willing to take on any light heavyweight. The one fight he mentioned is a rematch with Jimi Manuwa.

Reyes is well aware of Saint Preux’s performance at UFC Singapore and is willing to be his next dance partner:

BJPenn.com was able to get a word with “The Devastator:”

“All the respect to ‘OSP,’ but when you are ranked above me and say it doesn’t matter who you fight, well I see that as a call-out, so let’s do this. UFC 228”

Reyes is an undefeated light heavyweight prospect. His professional mixed martial arts record stands at 9-0. He’s coming off a first-round TKO victory over Jared Cannonier. Reyes sits at the 11th position on the official UFC light heavyweight rankings.

Would you like to see Dominick Reyes vs. Ovince Saint Preux?