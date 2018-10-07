UFC 229 Video Highlights: Dominick Reyes Picks Apart OSP

Dominick Reyes picks apart Ovince Saint Preux on his way to a unanimous decision victory.

On the third fight of the UFC 229 main card, Reyes took on Saint Preux. It was clear early on that Reyes had Saint Preux’s number. Reyes had “OSP” rocked in the opening frame and he was simply too much for Saint Preux on the feet. Reyes ended up earning a unanimous decision win, but not before knocking “OSP” down with a left hand which caused some confusion as color commentator Joe Rogan believed it was a last-second knockout.

Below, you can watch highlights from the bout thanks to the official UFC Twitter page:

BIG shots landed by Reyes here in round 1! OSP is wobbled!@DomReyes #UFC229 pic.twitter.com/F53kFFPrRo — UFC (@ufc) October 7, 2018

