Dominick Reyes Is Putting Jon Jones Behind Him

Dominick Reyes is putting his entire situation with Jon Jones behind him.

Reyes and Jones fought to a unanimous decision win for the latter back in February. However, many believe Reyes was robbed of the victory after a strong start. With that being said, the fight ultimately proved to be Jones’ final fight in the light heavyweight division. Now, “Bones” is moving up to heavyweight for a new chapter of his career, and Reyes will once again compete for the 205-pound title.

Co-headlining UFC 253 later this month, Reyes faces Jan Blachowicz for the vacant light heavyweight title. Initially, Reyes seemed to hold some animosity towards Jones, claiming he’s the reason the longtime champion decided to flee the division. However, he has since had a change of tune.

Hey @JonnyBones thank you for the experience man, I wish you the best of luck in your journey. I know things got a lil crazy, but I just wanted to be pushed beyond my percieved limits by the LHW GOAT again. God bless and God willing we get to dance under those lights again. 🙏✌ — Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) August 30, 2020

Speaking to MMA Fighting recently, Reyes explained that he’s decided to put the entire ordeal behind him. Now, he’s fully focused on Blachowicz and his second opportunity at becoming the 205-pound champion of the world.

“It was me freeing myself from all of that controversy, from that moment,” Reyes said about the message when speaking to MMA Fighting. “I took what I could from it, everything I could from it and I moved forward.

“In order to be the next great champion, I’ve got to move on. There can be nothing else in the mirror. It’s one million percent focused on the target in front of me and that’s Jan Blachowicz. In order to move forward, you’ve got to let go of the past. That’s what that was.”

Reyes’ defeat against Jones this past February was the first defeat of his MMA career. Prior to that, he sported an unblemished 12-0 record. Now, he’ll face off against a streaking Blachowicz who is on a three-fight win streak, two of those victories coming by way of knockout.