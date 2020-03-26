Dominick Reyes Reacts To Jon Jones’ Arrest: ‘It’s Almost Laughable’

UFC light heavyweight title contender Dominick Reyes has offered a response to the arrest of champion Jon Jones.

Earlier today (March 26), KOAT broke the news that Jones was arrested in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Police were responding to a criminal complaint claiming gunshots had been fired. When police arrived in the area of 3rd Street and Central Avenue, they suspected that Jones was intoxicated and gave him both a sobriety test and Breathalyzer. They claim that Jones performed poorly on the test and was at least twice over the legal limit for alcohol consumption. Jones was arrested and a handgun was found under the driver seat, while an empty container of Recuerdo was behind the passenger seat.

Dominick Reyes Gives Response To Jon Jones Arrest

Jones is being charged with aggravated DWI, negligent use of a firearm, and possession of an open container. Reyes, who fought Jones back in February, took to his Twitter account to react.

“This is so unbelievable it’s almost laughable! #sameoljon #somechamp #sad.”

Fully Wildin 🤦🏽‍♂️ and no insurance!!?! C'mon man 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) March 26, 2020

“Fully Wildin and no insurance!!?! C’mon man.”

Jones has had a history of run-ins with the law. This includes a 2012 DUI charge after Jones crashed his Bentley into a telephone pole. Then there was the 2015 hit-and-run charge. Jones ended up avoiding time in prison and accepted an 18-month probation sentence.

The arrest comes short of two months from the time Jones told ESPN’s Ariel Helwani that he felt the “storm” of incidents with the law was behind him. Jones admitted that he was “throwing greatness away” with his past issues. As it turns out, those problems still persist. While Jones said he was toning down his drinking and drug habits, he wasn’t committed to changing his lifestyle entirely.

Reyes and Jones competed for the light heavyweight gold in the main event of UFC 247. Jones retained his title via unanimous decision. It was a controversial verdict as many believed Reyes deserved the nod.