Dominick Reyes Responds To Jon Jones Brushing Off His Respect

Dominick Reyes tried to show some respect to Jon Jones, but “Bones” wasn’t having it.

Reyes is set to challenge Jones for the UFC light heavyweight championship. “The Devastator” vs. “Bones” is expected to headline a UFC pay-per-view on Feb. 8 in Houston, Texas. Depending on whether or not Conor McGregor will fight in January, this event will either be UFC 246 or UFC 247.

Reyes Talks Jones Brushing Off Show Of Respect

Jones was having none of it when Reyes said it would be an “honor” to fight him. Jones called it “fake ass respect” due to Reyes taking a shot at Jones’ lifestyle following his UFC Boston win over Chris Weidman. Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Reyes offered a response.

“I think his comments are that he’s just confused,” Reyes said. “He doesn’t know how to take me. He hasn’t met me, I’ve never met him. He doesn’t know whether I’m being cocky or what. I have a tremendous amount of a respect for Jon – a huge amount of respect for Jon. Especially in the cage as a fighter and as a champion. As a person? Not as much.

“But he’s still Jon Jones. He’s still the greatest ever. Pound-for-pound number one, right now. If I fight him, it’s huge. It’s this huge opportunity to fight the best fighter ever. I’m aware of what he is. I have a tremendous amount of respect for him. It doesn’t mean when I get in the cage I don’t have a tremendous amount of respect for him. We’re fighting. You’re not my friend.