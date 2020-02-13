Dominick Reyes Reveals What Jon Jones Said To Him Following UFC 247 Bout

Dominick Reyes has unveiled what Jon Jones told him following their bout at UFC 247.

On Feb. 8, Reyes challenged Jones for the UFC light heavyweight championship. The title bout headlined UFC 247 inside the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Jones vs. Reyes went the distance and “Bones” was awarded the unanimous decision win. The verdict drew some controversy as many felt Reyes won the fight 48-47. One judge even had Jones up 49-46, a score total that has been widely panned.

Reyes Discusses What Jones Told Him After UFC 247 Bout

Reyes spoke to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani following the first loss of his professional MMA career. “The Devastator” revealed what Jones told him following the bout (h/t BJPenn.com).

“He said I shocked him,” Reyes said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show. “He didn’t really expect that from me. And he thanked me for making him a better martial artist. He said, ‘Our rematch is gonna be epic.’”

When asked if he feels he deserved to get the nod over Jones, Reyes’ answer was clear.

“I believe so. If the fans put enough pressure on Jones, if they put enough pressure on the UFC and they want to see it, then I’m sure I’ll get that rematch. I know I deserve it,” Reyes explained. “It should be a rematch for him trying to get his belt back.”

Reyes was 12-0 going into his title bout with Jones. “The Devastator” was coming off a first-round TKO victory over former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman. He now awaits the UFC’s decision on whether or not he’ll get an immediate rematch.

UFC president Dana White has said that he wants to wait until Jones and Reyes have recuperated from their battle before making a decision. A light heavyweight rematch between Corey Anderson and Jan Blachowicz this Saturday night (Feb. 15) at UFC Rio Rancho could also determine the next contender for Jones.