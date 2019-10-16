Dominick Reyes Says Chris Weidman’s Chin Won’t Hold Up

Dominick Reyes believes he will knock out Chris Weidman in the main event of UFC Boston.

Reyes is set to headline his first UFC show opposite the former middleweight champion in Weidman who is making his light heavyweight debut. For Reyes, he believes his power will be too much for the former champ and expects to knock him out.

“That remains to be seen,” Reyes said (via MMA Junkie). “That’s the question we all have. Will his chin hold up? I don’t think it will. He’s been in some real wars, man – a lot of wars. These fights aren’t just like quick fights. He’s not getting quick knockouts.

“He’s fighting, he’s bleeding, he’s getting shots. Every shot takes a little bit off your energy bar. … He’s getting knocked out, so I’m going to capitalize on that.”

Although Dominick Reyes is a top-10 light heavyweight, he has to face an unranked opponent. Yet, he says he is the perfect opponent to help build his resume.

“What he brings to the table is his name,” Reyes said. “I bring the rankings. I’m ranked high in the rankings, so he thinks knocking me off is going to bring him closer to the title.

“Me taking him out with his big-name brings me closer to the title. We’re both bringing something to the table, and I look forward to knocking out my signature win.”