Dominick Reyes Says He’s The Best Boxer At 205, Plans To Exploit Jon Jones

Dominick Reyes believes his striking is the best in the division.

At UFC 247, the undefeated contender will fight Jon Jones for the light heavyweight belt where he is a sizeable underdog. But, he doesn’t care about any of that as he is confident in himself.

Reyes, who was speaking at the UFC 247 athlete panel, says his striking and boxing will be able to exploit the champ.

“It’s no secret that Jon isn’t the best boxer in the UFC,” Reyes said (via MMA Junkie). “He’s a great kickboxer. He has great range. He uses his kicks very well but he’s not the best boxer. I intend to exploit that.

“I think my boxing is probably the best in the division,” Reyes added. “With footwork and fearlessness, I’ll get in there and put these hands on him.”

If Reyes does pull off the upset it would be one of the biggest in UFC history. Jon Jones is considered one of, if not the greatest of all-time.

Whether or not Dominick Reyes will be able to exploit Jones’ boxing is to be seen. But, there is no question the challenger is extremely confident in himself entering this fight against the champ. He is coming off a knockout win over Chris Weidman and also holds a knockout win over Jared Cannonier.