Dominick Reyes Says Jon Jones Is Hesitant On UFC Title Rematch

Dominick Reyes says he is all in on a rematch with Jon Jones but “Bones” is holding things up.

Back in February, Reyes challenged Jones for the UFC light heavyweight championship. “The Devastator” gave Jones all he could handle and the bout went all five rounds. Jones was awarded the controversial unanimous decision victory. Many believe Reyes should’ve been given the nod but one judge even scored the bout 49-46 in favor of “Bones.”

Reyes Claims Jones Is Hesitant On Rematch

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Reyes made the claim that Jones isn’t exactly clamoring to sign the contract for their rematch.

“I know the UFC is on board,” Reyes told MMA Junkie. “I know I’m on board. The issue is Jon right now. He’s going to say he’s down online, obviously on Twitter. When he gets those contracts in front of him, he’s a little different. That’s where we’re at.”

Reyes went on to say that he isn’t convinced that Jones wants to immediately fight him again due to how tough their first encounter was.

“It was a straight dog fight, brother,” Reyes said. “The last fight was a pure dog fight. I don’t think he wants to do that again. I don’t know. I don’t know. I don’t think he wants these hands again. He doesn’t want to get in this dog fight with me. That’s where we’re at.”

Reyes’ defeat at the hands of Jones marked the first loss of his professional MMA career. Going into the title bout, “The Devastator” had a perfect 12-0 record. He was coming off a first-round knockout win over former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman.

As for Jones, this was the third successful title defense in his second reign as the UFC light heavyweight champion. “Bones” had successful defenses against Anthony Smith and Thiago Santos.

Do you think we’ll ultimately see Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes II?