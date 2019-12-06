Dominick Reyes Says Jon Jones’ Trash Talk Is ‘Kind Of Childish’

Dominick Reyes isn’t concerned with Jon Jones’ trash talk.

On Feb. 8, Reyes will challenge Jones for the UFC light heavyweight championship. The bout will headline UFC 247 inside the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. This will be Jones’ third title defense in his current reign.

Dominick Reyes Not Fazed By Jon Jones’ Trash Talk

After Reyes defeated former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman at UFC Boston, he called out Jones and said no party favors, taking a shot at “Bones'” lifestyle. When Jones said he’s willing to face Reyes over Corey Anderson, “The Devastator” had some kind words for the champion. Jones had none of it and said Reyes displayed, “fake ass respect.”

During an appearance on Submission Radio, Reyes explained why he doesn’t take Jones’ words personally (via MMAMania.com).

“His trash talk is brother trash talk,” Reyes told Submission Radio. “I have brothers, he has brothers. It’s when you have a bunch of brothers and you guys are all around and it’s competition there constantly, it’s little jabs, it’s little shots about their biggest insecurities just to mess with them and get them mad, and then they do something and you’re like, ‘Mum!’. It’s the same thing, he’s like a little kid. It’s the exact same like trash talking. It’s kind of childish.”

Reyes went on to say that he isn’t about to let Jones’ trash talk rattle him.

“I don’t give a f*ck what that guy says to me,” Reyes continued. “I don’t care at all what he says to me. Like, bro, you can say whatever you want. Say whatever you want. It’s not gonna help you. It’s not gonna save you. It’s not gonna make me not want to knock you out. It’s not gonna try to make me knock you out more. Like, I’m not dumb. You’re not just gonna [run in] arrghha and then catch [me]. Like, come on man, I thought we were professionals. Let’s go.”