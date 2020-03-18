Dominick Reyes’ Teammate Isn’t Sold On Immediate Rematch With Jon Jones Taking Place

One of Dominick Reyes’ training partners doesn’t see an immediate rematch with Jon Jones happening.

Reyes challenged Jones for the UFC light heavyweight championship back in February. The title bout headlined UFC 247 inside the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. After five close rounds of action, Jones successfully retained his gold via unanimous decision. The result was controversial as many felt Reyes did enough to take the title from Jones. One judge even scored the fight 49-46 in favor of Jones, which is widely considered to be egregious.

Sam Alvey Doesn’t See Jones vs. Reyes 2 Happening Yet

BJPenn.com was able to speak to Sam Alvey, who is Reyes’ training partner. While Alvey would like to see his teammate get an immediate rematch with Jones, he doesn’t think “Bones” wants it.

“I don’t think he is getting the rematch. Jon wants Blachowicz. I think we will see Blachowicz get Jones and we will see Reyes fight Corey Anderson. Anderson doesn’t want to fight Dom but he doesn’t have a choice,” Alvey said to BJPENN.com. “If and when he beats Corey, Dom will get the rematch. Although I think Dom won the fight and deserves an immediate rematch, all signs point to it not happening, unfortunately.”

Jan Blachowicz made a case for a shot at the UFC light heavyweight gold. He knocked out Corey Anderson in the first round of their rematch. Jones was sitting Octagon-side for the bout and expressed to reporters after the event that he felt Blachowicz is a deserving contender.

Blachowicz hasn’t been shy in expressing his opinion on a potential immediate rematch between Jones and Reyes. Blachowicz feels Reyes already had his chance and now it’s time for Jones to move on to the next challenger.

UFC president Dana White isn’t opposed to booking Jones vs. Reyes II. In fact, White scored their first bout in favor of Reyes. At the time he was asked about a potential immediate rematch, the UFC boss said he wanted to wait for both men to fully heal before making a decision.