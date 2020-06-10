Dominick Reyes Thinks It’s ‘Obvious’ Jon Jones Is Ducking UFC Rematch

Dominick Reyes is convinced that Jon Jones doesn’t want to fight him again.

Back in February, Reyes challenged Jones for the UFC light heavyweight championship. “The Devastator” gave “Bones” all he could handle. The bout went the distance and Jones was awarded the controversial unanimous decision win. Many, including UFC president Dana White, thought Reyes did enough to earn the nod. One judge clearly thought that notion was way off as he scored the fight 49-46 in favor of Jones.

Dominick Reyes Says Jon Jones Is Avoiding Rematch

Chael Sonnen was able to speak to Reyes, who expressed his belief that Jones is doing all he can to duck him (via MMAJunkie).

“It was obvious man, that last fight was a dog fight and I took it to him,” Reyes said in an interview with Chael Sonnen. “I pushed him to his limits. I pushed him somewhere he’s never been. He’s never been outstruck, he’s never been hurt like that, he’s never had an opponent that wasn’t afraid of him at all. … He’s not willing to lose his belt for less than whatever million dollars. He knows that belt is close to being lost, so he’s doing whatever he can to avoid fighting me again.”

Reyes’ loss to Jones was the first defeat in his pro MMA career. Going into the fight, he had a perfect record of 12-0. Reyes was coming off a first-round finish over former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman.

Jones’ fighting future is murky at this time. “Bones” has been at odds with the UFC brass over pay. He was trying to get a heavyweight fight with Francis Ngannou for more money. White claimed that Jones demanded pay in the $30 million range. Jones denied this and has suggested vacating his light heavyweight title and sitting on the sidelines until a better offer is made.