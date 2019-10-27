Dominick Reyes To Jon Jones: ‘You’re Not The Best In The World’

Dominick Reyes doesn’t view Jon Jones as being the gold standard, as he thinks that he himself is the true king at light heavyweight.

Reyes has made some waves in the 205-pound division. “The Devastator” has a perfect 12-0 record with seven of those wins coming by way of knockout and two via submission. The only time Reyes has truly been tested inside the Octagon was against Volkan Oezdemir, a former UFC title challenger who fell just short against “The Devastator.”

Dominick Reyes Has Message For Jon Jones

Reyes is coming off a first-round TKO victory over former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman. During an appearance on ESPN’s Ariel Helwani MMA Show, Reyes said that he feels Jones isn’t truly the best in the world.

“Jon’s a competitor. He wants to be the best in the world and he is, right now for now. But I’m challenging you right now, Jon. You’re not the best in the world. I’m the best in the world. Let’s do this sh*t.”

When Helwani asked Reyes if he thinks he’s better than Jones at this moment, “The Devastator’s” answer was clear.

“Yeah. I wouldn’t be on here talking about Jon Jones if I didn’t think I was better than Jon Jones and I can beat Jon Jones.”

Reyes was then asked if he’s taking the approach of title shot or bust, which he responded to by saying this.

“Yes, I’m sticking to my guns on this one. I’m tired of laying out these random bodies. I want the champ’s head on my mantle.”